Zacks: Brokerages Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $344.46 Million

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to post sales of $344.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.72 million and the highest is $354.00 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $163.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

FSK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 27.46%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,840 shares of company stock worth $263,606. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 37,787 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Earnings History and Estimates for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

