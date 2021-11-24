Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $43.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.23. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 626,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,223,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 156,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Merchants (FRME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.