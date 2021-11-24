Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $4.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.99 billion. Eaton posted sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $19.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.70 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $20.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,333,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $172.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

