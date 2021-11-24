Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will report sales of $431.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.30 million. Cable One reported sales of $336.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $430.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,843.98, for a total value of $130,922.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,329 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,122. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cable One by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,839.50. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,180. Cable One has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,813.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,871.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

