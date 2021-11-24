Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will report earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the highest is $2.76. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.36 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $10.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.81 to $11.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.75.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $221.87. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $193.14 and a 52-week high of $247.76.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,712,000. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.