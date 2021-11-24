Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $440.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $441.82 million and the lowest is $438.60 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $450.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after buying an additional 327,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 107,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWI stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.57 million, a P/E ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $11.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

