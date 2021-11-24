Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to announce sales of $446.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.82 million and the lowest is $440.00 million. Lumentum reported sales of $478.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

LITE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

Lumentum stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,222. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,454 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

