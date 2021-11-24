Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $63.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.83 million and the lowest is $52.30 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17,118.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $145.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.80 million to $155.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $365.34 million, with estimates ranging from $342.80 million to $380.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

LIND traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.31 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $803.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $359,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

