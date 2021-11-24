Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. Goldman Sachs BDC also posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 33.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.26. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.