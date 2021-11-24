Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.69 Million

Analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report $73.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.28 million. First Foundation reported sales of $63.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.00 million to $307.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $371.32 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $387.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James upped their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,193 shares of company stock worth $883,910. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth about $3,475,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $763,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,566,000 after purchasing an additional 416,375 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

