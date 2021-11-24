Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to Post $4.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to report earnings per share of $4.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the lowest is $3.80. Century Communities reported earnings of $2.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

CCS opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.13. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

