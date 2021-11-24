Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.72). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

ALXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $573,674.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,682,033.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,713 shares of company stock worth $4,235,602 over the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.71. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

