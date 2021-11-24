Zacks: Analysts Expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the lowest is $1.02 billion. TopBuild posted sales of $721.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLD. Truist Securities upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.84, for a total transaction of $1,142,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.18. 1,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $236.85 and a 200-day moving average of $214.95. TopBuild has a 12 month low of $161.35 and a 12 month high of $284.01.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

