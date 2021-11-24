Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.32 Million

Brokerages expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to report $338.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.11 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $322.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.63. 52,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,550,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

