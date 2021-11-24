Zacks: Analysts Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $182.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $183.43 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year sales of $719.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.61 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NNN stock opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

