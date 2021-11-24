Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 84 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,979. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000 over the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

