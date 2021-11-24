Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Post Earnings of $3.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings per share of $3.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.58. Home Depot reported earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year earnings of $15.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $15.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $17.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 59.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $409.13. 59,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,614. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $416.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $431.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.