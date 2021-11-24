Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OneSpaWorld posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $11.02 on Friday. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,557,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,775 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after buying an additional 1,750,560 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,713,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after buying an additional 106,889 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,833,000 after buying an additional 852,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

