Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $41,662,490.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,611. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

