Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.51. Logitech International posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOGI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Logitech International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.28. 868,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,280. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $78.13 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.