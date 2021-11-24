Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $646.25 Million

Analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $646.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $653.50 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gray Television posted sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gray Television.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%. Gray Television’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,309,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 1,765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,461,000 after buying an additional 1,151,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,940,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,413,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,099,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,211,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after purchasing an additional 460,710 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.93. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gray Television (GTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.