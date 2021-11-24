Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YEXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $93,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Yext Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

