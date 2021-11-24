Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton Sells 4,169 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $152,793.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sam Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90.

Shares of NYSE:YELP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,625. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The local business review company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.87 million. Yelp had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Yelp by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yelp from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

