Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.71 and traded as low as C$1.57. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 146,750 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yangarra Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.94.

The firm has a market cap of C$140.88 million and a P/E ratio of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.47.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director James Grant Evaskevich purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32. Insiders have bought 48,611 shares of company stock valued at $84,319 in the last ninety days.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

