XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of XpresSpa Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

XSPA stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. XpresSpa Group has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.33.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 150.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XpresSpa Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Weinstein sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Satzman sold 21,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $28,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XpresSpa Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,520,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 354,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,206,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in XpresSpa Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. 11.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc is a health and wellness services company. The firm operates through the following brands: Treat, XpresCheck, and XpresSpa. The Treat brand is a travel health and wellness brand that focuses on providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The XpresCheck brand is an on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing in domestic airports.

