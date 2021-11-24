XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 533,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,994. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 8.12.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.
