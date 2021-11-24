XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60), Fidelity Earnings reports. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 533,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,970,994. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 8.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of XPeng by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPeng by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after purchasing an additional 634,566 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

