XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.32. XOS shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 1,190 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xos Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in XOS during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOS in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.