WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$179.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$168.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

In other WSP Global news, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 59,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.17, for a total transaction of C$9,707,372.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,684,878.76.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$179.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$164.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$94.00 and a twelve month high of C$187.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.