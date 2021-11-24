WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,707 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.13% of WSFS Financial worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WSFS. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,343,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,572,000 after purchasing an additional 761,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,569,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.79. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $56.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $551,880.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

