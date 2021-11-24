Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Trading Down 0.3%

Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $7.05. 1,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

