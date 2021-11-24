Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $125.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Woodward traded as low as $103.02 and last traded at $115.81, with a volume of 342544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

