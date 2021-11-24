Wolfe Research Upgrades Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.64. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

