Wiser Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,678.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,521,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,536 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15,586.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.84 and a one year high of $93.62.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

