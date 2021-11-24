WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DGRW stock opened at $63.57 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

