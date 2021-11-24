Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after acquiring an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after acquiring an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after acquiring an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,080,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after acquiring an additional 298,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.66. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.