Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $2,076,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 676,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,003,000.

DFAS stock opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19.

