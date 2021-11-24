Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.98

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $94.95, with a volume of 7343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1,498.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

