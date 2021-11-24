Wing Finance Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

