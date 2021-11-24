William F. Feehery Sells 70,000 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $2,121,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Certara by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,653,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Certara by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,732,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 904,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Certara by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Certara by 8.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Certara by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 60,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.