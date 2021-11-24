William Blair Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
VG opened at $20.63 on Monday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.
In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
