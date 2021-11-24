William Blair Downgrades Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) to Market Perform

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vonage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays began coverage on Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vonage from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

VG opened at $20.63 on Monday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.67, a PEG ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $1,257,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vonage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

