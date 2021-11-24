William A. Zartler Acquires 15,000 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,131. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market cap of $316.12 million, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -381.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $128,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 78.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

