White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) Price Target Raised to $0.80

White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Fundamental Research from $0.05 to $0.80 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Getting Zero Value for Two of Its Three Assets: Re-Initiating Coverage” and dated November 15, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.

WRM is an FRC Top Pick.



“

White Rock Minerals Ltd engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper resources. Its principal property is its 100% owned the Red Mountain Project covering an area of 798 square kilometers located in the Bonnifield Mining District of central Alaska; and the Mt Carrington gold-silver project covering an area of 183 square kilometers located in northern New South Wales, Australia.

