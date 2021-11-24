White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

WTM opened at $1,056.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,084.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,123.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $942.08 and a 12-month high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

