White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for about 0.9% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $58,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE WTM traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,063.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $942.08 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

