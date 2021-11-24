Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $10.05 on Friday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

