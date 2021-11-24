WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 53.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 66.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the second quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $134.25 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.88 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

