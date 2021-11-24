WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will report sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.09 billion. WestRock posted sales of $4.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year sales of $20.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.72 billion to $20.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.74 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

WRK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.18. 34,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. WestRock has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in WestRock by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 48,109 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter worth $355,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 2,612.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,286 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WestRock by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

