WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,812 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.24. 142,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,412,563. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,170 shares of company stock worth $4,135,496. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.