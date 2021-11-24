WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $8.49 Million Investment in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 283,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,000. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NRIX stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.48. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,761. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.25. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $112,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,096 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

