WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $646,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 170,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The stock had a trading volume of 913,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.09 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

